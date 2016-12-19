Inside Black College Sports
"Home of Old School Black College Sports"

NCCU Eagles Visit Children's Hospital,

Serba Kyle

ATLANTA - On Friday, North Carolina Central University's third day in Atlanta for the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl, the Eagles engaged in some community service before focusing in on Saturday's game against Grambling State. The day started with members of the NCCU Football Leadership Council visiting children at a local hospital. After spending some time with them, the Eagles gave the kids an NCCU stuffed animal.   Photo Gallery
12/19/2016 | Jim Juno
Virginia Union University's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and various student athletes participated in the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.
The Angel Tree Program allows the community to choose angels (children ages 0-14) from trees displayed at area malls and corporations and purchase gifts for that child at Christmas. Each angel represents an underprivileged child who, without the support of the community, might not have a Christmas. The donors adopt the angels by providing new clothing and gifts for their Christmas.

